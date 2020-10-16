Hustle and Bussell of Politics

On Monday, a government campaign (launched in 2019) to get people from all walks of life to retrain in the cyber industry caused a headache when one of the adverts involving a ballet dancer was taken out of context to appear like those in the arts specifically were being told to re-train in other walks of life as a result of the pandemic. The government eventually took the advert down, though not before the dancer in the advert – “Fatima” – had started trending on Twitter.

Not known is the behind-the-scenes “Thick of It-esque” story of the Cabinet Office’s attempts to stem the online onslaught. Guido learns the government’s digital team scrambled to try to work out whose responsibility the ad was, eventually incorrectly thinking that DCMS was to blame.

Desperately trying to contact the Secretary of State’s SpAds, the Downing Street team finally pinned down Oliver Dowden’s whereabouts. Oblivious to the ballet-based brouhaha, Dowden was found – where else? – in a central London dance studio launching a new arts fund with none other than Darcey Bussell…