Mark Reckless to Quit Brexit Party and Join ‘Abolish The Welsh Assembly’ Party

Mark Reckless has been a member of the Welsh Assembly since being elected along with six other UKIP MAs in 2014. He currently serves as Leader of the Brexit Party in the Assembly, yet Guido understands that today Reckless is to jump party yet again, and join the Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party. Currently Abolish has just one member in the Assembly, former UKIP leadership candidate Gareth Bennett…

Currently a Brexit Party member, his defection would crash the Brexit Party ‘group’ on the Welsh Assembly, taking it below the minimum three members needed to access extra cash, staff, and resources. Every group staffer would lose jobs, just before Christmas and during a very uncertain time, perhaps only finding out on TV as Mark announces decision. It’ll be Mark’s fifth affiliation in 6 years…

However, the other Brexit Party Group Members are forming a new independent group with pro-devolution former UKIP AM Caroline Jones re-joining, who previously left the Brexit Party Group when it started its abolish position. Mark’s affiliations since September 2014 have been:

UKIP (14 – 17) Welsh Conservative Group (17 – April 19) Independent (April 19 – May 19) Brexit Party (May 19 – Oct 20) Abolish (Oct 20 – )

The next election is in May 2021…