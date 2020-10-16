BBC, Frankie Boyle’s Producer & Director Reported to Police Over “Kill Whitey” Comments

Guido understands that Stephanie Kemp and Barbara Wiltshire, the producer and director of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order have been reported to Durham Constabulary in relation to an offence under Section 22 of the Public Order Act 1986, over including in a programme service material likely to stir up racial hatred, along with Sophie Ducker, the comedian using the words in question.

The complaint is also against the BBC, which caused the material to be included in a programme service. The exact same complaint that was made against Darren Grimes.

The relevant section of the Public Order Act cited in the complaint is:

(1) If a programme involving threatening, abusive or insulting visual images or sounds is included in a programme service], each of the persons mentioned in subsection (2) is guilty of an offence if— (a) he intends thereby to stir up racial hatred, or (b) having regard to all the circumstances racial hatred is likely to be stirred up thereby. (2) The persons are— (a) the person providing the programme service, (b) any person by whom the programme is produced or directed, and (c) any person by whom offending words or behaviour are used.

Guido previously described the episode, which was terrible, as Frankie Boyle’s New Woke Marxist Discussion Group. Even so this is an unwelcome tit-for-tat move after the Darren Grimes nonsense with the Metropolitan Police. The law as it stands needs amending to stop this nonsense and protect freedom of speech…