Hancock Denounces Labour’s National Lockdown Plan

In today’s urgent statement Hancock announced London, Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow in Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Erewash, and Chesterfield are entering ‘High’ alert level restrictions at 00:01 on Saturday morning, forbidding indoor household mixing.

Matt Hancock was forthright in opposing the national lockdown position the Labour Party held “at least on Wednesday this week”, saying:

“The Labour Party can’t even get its mayors in other parts of the country where cases are going up to come out and support the proposals”

Ouch.
