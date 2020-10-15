Tories to Continue Offering Virtual Conference Option

Guido enjoyed some aspects of the Tories’ digital conference offering this year, a more cohesive experience than Labour’s disconnected series of Zoom calls. The ability to flick between online fringe events when things got boring and rewind to clip revelations from interviews made Guido’s job covering conference a lot easier. Good news for lazy hacks, therefore, as Guido learns that the Tories will continue their virtual conference offering going forwards for physical and financial accessibility reasons, in tandem with the usual physical gathering post-Covid. One source says conference “will never go back to the way it was”…