Seven Shadow Frontbenchers Quit Over Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill

In addition to Dan Carden’s premature resignation this morning over the Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill, six further shadow frontbenchers have quit Starmer’s top team while rebelling the Labour whip to abstain and voting against the bill. Those MPs in full:

Dan Carden, Shadow treasury minister

Margaret Greenwood, Shadow education minister

Navendu Mishra, PPS Angela Rayner

Sarah Owen, PPS FCO

Kim Johnson, PPS Angela Rayner

Mary Foy, PPS Employment

Rachel Hopkins, PPS Women & Equalities

These are Corbyn-level figures…