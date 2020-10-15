Seven Shadow Frontbenchers Quit Over Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill
In addition to Dan Carden’s premature resignation this morning over the Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill, six further shadow frontbenchers have quit Starmer’s top team while rebelling the Labour whip to abstain and voting against the bill. Those MPs in full:
- Dan Carden, Shadow treasury minister
- Margaret Greenwood, Shadow education minister
- Navendu Mishra, PPS Angela Rayner
- Sarah Owen, PPS FCO
- Kim Johnson, PPS Angela Rayner
- Mary Foy, PPS Employment
- Rachel Hopkins, PPS Women & Equalities
These are Corbyn-level figures…