Seven Shadow Frontbenchers Quit Over Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill

In addition to Dan Carden’s premature resignation this morning over the Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill, six further shadow frontbenchers have quit Starmer’s top team while rebelling the Labour whip to abstain and voting against the bill. Those MPs in full:

  • Dan Carden, Shadow treasury minister
  • Margaret Greenwood, Shadow education minister
  • Navendu Mishra, PPS Angela Rayner
  • Sarah Owen, PPS FCO
  • Kim Johnson, PPS Angela Rayner
  • Mary Foy, PPS Employment
  • Rachel Hopkins, PPS Women & Equalities

These are Corbyn-level figures…

 mdi-timer October 15 2020 @ 17:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story