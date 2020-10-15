Police Likely to Cancel Grimes Investigation on Grounds of “Proportionality”

The Metropolitan Police wrote to Darren Grimes over the investigation of him publishing his interview with David Starkey yesterday:

“We are writing to inform you that a senior officer has been appointed to conduct a review of this matter to ensure it remains proportionate and that all appropriate lines of inquiry are being considered. While this review takes place, please note that at this time you are no longer required to attend Kingston Police Station on Friday 16 October 2020.”

Reading between the lines it looks like the Met are looking to get off this high horse without losing face. Though Darren is naturally cautious after the twists and turns of his 4 year battle with the Electoral Commission.

The Free Speech Union was able to find a top criminal solicitor to defend Darren and helped galvanise support across the media and in Government. Toby Young, general secretary of the Free Speech Union, tells Guido that he is “relieved that this is over, but alarmed that the police embarked on this witch-hunt in the first place. Starkey’s words never came anywhere near meeting the threshold for stirring up racial hatred, let alone Darren Grime’s decision to broadcast them.” You can find out more about the Free Speech Union and join at freespeechunion.org.