Guido’s Guide to the New Loony Left
With babyfaced Socialist Campaign Group member Dan Carden resigning today, it can be hard to keep track of all the young loony left Labour MPs. As they make more headlines becoming increasingly assertive against Sir Keir, Guido today brings you a comprehensive guide to keeping track of the loony left’s 2019 intake. Some have already made quite a name for themselves…
- Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East. Majority: 17,393. 24-year-old Baby of the House and former private school girl, Whittome made headlines by accidentally falling off the shadow ministerial ladder on live TV after voting against the Veterans Bill. Before being elected she worked as a Parliamentary intern for Pat Glass MP.
- Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South. Majority: 401. 26-year-old Zarah almost didn’t win her West Midlands seat in 2019, with Labour’s majority collapsing from 7,947 to just 401. Former NUS hack. Has begun to style herself as the Honourable Member for Twitter with often viral pithy yet platitudinous socialist tweets. Pays her staff what she calls ‘poverty wages‘…
- Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East and still a sitting Councillor in Islington. Majority: 6,019. Currently suspended as a Labour MP after being charged with harassment against a woman. Formerly Labour NEC member and head of disputes for the party. Formerly advisor to Ken Livingstone. Questionable judgement.
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Streatham. Majority: 17,690. Another former NUS hack. As Black Students Officer at the NUS, she once shut down a debate at Durham University with threats of violence because a controversial speaker was invited. Spoke at a “salute” to the Second Intifada, which killed 1,000 Israelis. Keeps attending Zoom calls with former Labour members expelled for antisemitism…
- Charlotte Nichols, MP for Warrington North. Majority: 1,509. Daughter of the President of the TUC. Worked for a trade union for five years before becoming an MP. PPS to Emily Thornberry and Louise Haigh. Confused over lockdown communication. Not a fan of gay Tories.
- Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Majority: 28,904. In 2014 accused Tony Blair of “spreading Zionist propaganda”. Questions remain how she managed to leap to the top of her local council’s 18,000-strong housing list, securing a riverside apartment in months despite having no dependents.
- Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South. Majority: 24,101. Mouthy director of Jeremy Corbyn’s 2016 Labour Party leadership campaign. Very friendly with Angela Rayner. Failed to be properly parachuted into Hull West in 2017. In Ilford South in 2019, his opponent was abruptly suspended over an allegation of sexual harassment. With his rival ineligible due to his suspension, Tarry was selected. Known locally as ‘Stitch up Sam‘…
- Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam. Majority: 712. Daughter of the leader of Leeds City Council. Failed to be elected onto Labour NEC in 2013. Successfully elected with the backing of Momentum Labour’s National Policy Forum in 2018. Hard left Sheffield Councillor for six years. Supports a “National Food Service”. Resigned as a PPS in September after voting against the Veterans Bill.
- Tahir Ali, MP for Birmingham Hall Green. Majority: 28,508. Former trade union political officer. Ali was handed a formal warning by police after he broke government restrictions by attending a funeral with up to 100 mourners at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Beth Winter, MP for Cynon Valley. Majority: 8,822. Former Trade Union official. Resigned as a PPS in September after voting against the Veterans Bill. Shouted at tea.
- Nav Mishra, MP for Stockport. Majority: 10,039. Former trade union organiser and one of the founders of Stockport Momentum. A Labour NEC member on the JC9, then JC8 slate, who has supported Pete Willsman, Mishra voted against the IHRA at the NEC, and sat on NEC disputes panel.
- Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby. Majority: 29,984. Former Trade Union organiser. Walks around with neighbouring Liverpool socialist MPs Paula Barker and Kim Johnson. Once shared abusive comments about female politicians…
- Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree. Majority: 31,310. Former Trade Union convenor. Yet to speak out on the abuse that drove Luciana Berger out of the party which led to her getting the seat. In January pretended to go to a Holocaust Educational Trust event.
- Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside. Majority: 37,043. Yet to speak out about the abuse that drove Louise Ellman out the party. In January pretended to go to a Holocaust Educational Trust event.
All are members of the Socialist Campaign Group – now boasting 34 MPs, along with stalwarts John McDonnell, Diane Abbott, and Jeremy Corbyn. It is striking how many replaced former centrist Labour MPs from Chuka Umunna and Mike Gapes to Luciana Berger, Ann Coffey, and Chris Leslie. Now hard left cranks sit in their former seats – many cushioned by massive majorities. What a stunning success ChangeUK was…