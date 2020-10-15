EU Free Trade Deal Could Be Struck in Next Two Weeks

The European Council summit ends tomorrow, at which time the Prime Minister is to make a decision as to whether a deal is reachable, or whether to walk away and put his foot down on the No Deal preparation throttle. It is understood, however, that UK chief negotiator David Frost believes a deal can be reached int he next fortnight. The last areas of contention are still the depth of the Level Playing Field and how fishing quotas will be settled…

Last night titans of European industry urged the EU to compromise, spelling out the disaster of failing to reach an FTA for jobs on the continent with “customs duties, controls, bureaucracy, delays, blockages” that would “undermine tens of thousands of jobs and activities in all our countries”. There is word that if the UK moves a little on state aid, the EU can move on fish. There is an argument to say that a proper Conservative government should be welcoming constitutional limits on the scope of the state…