Cold Questioning for Sadiq at London Assembly

Watching Mayor’s Question Time in the London Assembly this morning, for a second Guido thought Mayor Khan was wearing a stab vest. Guido tweeted that he knew “Sadiq has spent all City Hall’s budget on PR officers, have they cut back on the heating?” To which Susan Hall, leader of the London Assembly’s Conservatives, replied that the “Heating has broken – along with most of his promises!! London will be completely broken if he has his way. Going into complete lockdown as he wants would finish so many businesses off!!” City Hall under Khan’s management is literally cold and broke in all senses…