WATCH: MP Calls Out Starmer’s PMQ Circuit Breaker Bolton Boob

Tory MP Sara Britcliffe took to the Commons floor a few minutes ago to call Keir Starmer out on his PMQs untruth that all Manchester council leaders – including the Tory leader of Bolton council – backed his call for a circuit breaker lockdown. Guido now understands the furious leader of Bolton council, David Greenhalgh, is to write to Starmer, as he claims it’s not the first time the leader of the opposition has made a factually inaccurate statement about his position before. Guido will keep readers up to date on further fallout from ‘forensic’ Starmer’s PMQs flop…
