Sheffield Mayor Dan Jarvis Refuses to Back Starmer’s ‘Circuit Breaker’ Lockdown Plan

When asked about Keir Starmer’s proposed second lockdown earlier on Politics Live, Labour’s Metro Mayor of Sheffield, Dan Jarvis, could only muster saying: “Any decision taken nationally needs to be informed by the reality on the ground.” So not a blanket national lockdown then…

He also went further in refusing to endorse Starmer’s proposal, only being able to bring himself to say Starmer was “right to float the idea”. Which is an interesting take on the Labour leader calling a whole press conference to announce it. It’s not just Tory mayors who are opposing Starmer’s pandemic politicking – his own party is too…