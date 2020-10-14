PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
  1. Shailesh Vara (Con)
  2. Keir Starmer (Lab)
  3. Tim Loughton (Con)
  4. Ian Blackford (SNP)
  5. Matthew Offord (Con)
  6. Colum Eastwood (SDLP)
  7. Virginia Crosbie (Con)
  8. Matt Western (Lab)
  9. Craig Williams (Con)
  10. Neil Coyle (Lab)
  11. Gary Streeter (Con)
  12. Helen Hayes (Lab)
  13. Lee Anderson (Con)
  14. Allan Dorans (SNP)
  15. Stuart Anderson (Con)
  16. Gregory Campbell (DUP)
  17. Karen Bradley (Con)
  18. Wendy Chamberlain (LibDem)
  19. Martin Vickers (Con)
  20. Anne McLaughlin (SNP)
