Ministerial Pay Frozen, MPs’ Pay Still Rising

In move to enact the bare minimum that could be done, yesterday Boris announced that Government ministerial salaries will continue be frozen for the coming year. Laughably, Ministers are still set to receive the £3,300 pay hike heading towards MPs. What the Government is committing to is no extra increase on top of that. How generous.

Ministerial pay, which unlike MPs’ pay is decided by the Government not IPSA, was first frozen came began in 2010 and has never been lifted, meaning that this is not a change in policy.

In other countries, Ministers have legislated for politician’s to have pay cuts – something that despite IPSA, not Government deciding MP salaries, the UK’s sovereign Parliament could nevertheless legislate for this to happen. In New Zealand Jessica Ardern and her ministers each took a 20% pay cut. Time to peg all MPs’ pay to the wealth of the prosperity of the people they govern.