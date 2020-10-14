Labour Council’s Used Covid Tests Cock-Up

Birmingham City Council has come under fire today after handing used Coronavirus tests to Birmingham students. The Labour-run council was alerted to what was going on after the University of Birmingham’s student newspaper, Redbrick, reported undergraduates were given used testing swabs, with some packaging containing names and addresses. Guido’s no epidemiologist, but this isn’t good…

Opposition group leader on the council, Robert Alden, has now written to the Labour council leader asking him to commit to carrying out and publishing in full a review of the service and incident, confirming how many cases were affected, try to restore in the City, and to apologies to residents for the distress and risk caused. Aldern tells Guido:

“Birmingham Labour need to get a grip of the mess and come clean with the public about is it 25 tests or could more used ones have been reissued, were they used, how did it happen and what are they doing to stop it happening again urgently. It is shocking that they are still refusing or unable to come clean with Birmingham residents, who deserve so much more from them”

Not a good look for a Labour party currently insisting local councils are more competent in handling the pandemic…