Keir’s Two-Faced Opportunism Has No Logic

Why does Keir Starmer support imposing a national lockdown on areas with low Covid incidence whilst opposing regional lockdowns on areas with high Covid incidence? Whatever side of the argument you are on, surely it is clear that being on both sides of the argument at the same time makes no sense logically? Unless it is pure political opportunism…

UPDATE: CCHQ is directing people to this statement by the Shadow Health Secretary John Ashworth in the debate yesterday with Matt Hancock. He opposed a national lockdown hours before Starmer announced support for a national lockdown.

Ashworth said, rightly that a national lockdown “would be disastrous for society… but I don’t believe anyone in the house is proposing that…” Hours later Starmer proposed precisely that…