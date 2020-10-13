UK Tech Visa Applications Highest on Record #DespiteBrexit

Despite leaving the EU in January and a deep Covid-induced recession in the second quarter of this year, talent from around the world has not been put off from coming to the UK. Far from it, interest has grown according to record-high application data from the UK’s Tech Nation visa. Applications have risen by 8% compared to last year. The top country applicants came from was India, and most were from backgrounds in software development, cloud computing and artificial intelligence…

Stephen Kelly, chair of Tech Nation has said a quarter of those who receive the visa are company founders: “These individuals are setting up businesses across the UK, bringing capital and jobs that are fuelling our economic growth”. Some positive news for the UK’s economic recovery…