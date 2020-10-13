Starmer Leadership Latest: MPs Free Vote on Curfew, Shadow Cabinet Whipped to Abstain

Labour was once again offered the opportunity to put forward its position on the 10 pm curfew this evening, after weeks of fence-sitting. Keir Starmer has asked for the evidence base for the curfew to be published, however it has become increasingly obvious that there simply isn’t any to publish. Forcing Starmer to actually rise to the occasion and make a decision…

The Labour Leader has finally come to a conclusive position. Decisively, he has decided to avoid a decision. Labour MPs will be given a free vote on the measure, while Shadow Cabinet ministers will be whipped to abstain. Guido is looking forward to the Leader of the Abstaintion’s first press conference at 5 pm today…