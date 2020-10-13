Public Split on New Coronavirus Measures

A clear plurality of the public (40%) think that the new measures do not go far enough, though the proportion of Brits who believe things have gone too far now stands at a relatively sizeable 15% – higher than in similar recent surveys. Yesterday’s snap YouGov poll is not particularly positive for any political camp…

The poll also found general agreement over the government’s strategy of local versus uniform national lockdowns, with 57% supporting the former versus only 31% for the latter.

Northern voters – who are currently under the strictest rules – are the most likely to say the measures have gone too far or get the balance right, which combined outpoll the ‘do not go far enough’ option – which is the lowest in the UK. Maybe the North is just more freedom-loving…

Reacting the broader strategy, the government has seemingly lost faith with both the general public, and Conservative voters. Asked whether No. 10 has a clear plan to tackle the second wave, Tory voters agree the government doesn’t by 8%, versus 44% for the general public.

Is it any wonder SAGE are worrying about public compliance with the new restrictions?