Murdoch’s News UK Hiring Television Producers

Not to be outdone by ‘GB News’ bursting onto the stage, Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is quietly getting on with its own TV offering, spearheaded by David Rhodes, a former Fox News executive who was President of CBS News until last year. Rhodes was hired back in May and since then has been secretly building the framework for a right of centre news-centred TV channel in the UK. As Guido explained in September, the field is getting crowded as many believe there is a significant untapped market in centre right broadcasting…

One job ad just published by News UK asks for a researcher with “live television experience“. The ad goes on to say:

“We are looking for experienced news and current affairs Researchers. They should have live television experience, able to research stories and collate information in a digestible manner for the producers.”

A separate ad for Assistant Producers is seeking people who are

“able to cut items and script stories for both pre-recorded and live programming. These roles will provide a variety of editorial and production support to the Producers and Senior Producers.”

Both News UK’s TV offer and GB News are being run by people with serious TV experience and are expected to launch at similar times. 2021 will be a transformative year for broadcast in the UK…