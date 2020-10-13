Grant Shapps’s Ferry Impressive Contracts

Grant Shapps should win plaudits today after it was announced he has handed out over £77 million-worth of ferry contracts to provide post-Brexit freight, and this time all to experienced trading firms that actually own ships. It wasn’t that hard,* Chris…

The four companies – Brittany Ferries, DFDS, P&O Ferries and Stena Line – compare favourably to Chris Grayling’s choice of Seaborne Freight, who not only had no history of ferrying or trading, copied and pasted their terms and conditions from a pizza delivery outlet.

The £77.6 million awarded today will ensure vital medicine and other critical goods will continue to be transported over to the UK “whatever the outcome of the negotiations with the EU.” Boris wouldn’t want anyone afreight the government isn’t going to deliver on its Brexit promises…

*Often forgotten in the Grayling ferry story that the taxpayer lost not a single penny and Seaborne Freight was backed by experienced shareholders from the ferrying industry.