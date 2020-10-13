Starmer to Call for Circuit Breaker Lockdown

Guido understands Sir Keir will use his 5pm press conference today to call for a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown. The question the media should ask Sir Keir is how could he both guarantee that the measure would be time limited, and not simply delay a resurgence deeper into Winter…

What would Keir Starmer do if shortly after it is lifted, as the country nears a colder more deadly December, the virus simply springs back up again? How would he avoid endless ‘yo-yo lockdown’ until (if ever) a vaccine is finally approved?