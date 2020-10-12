West Midlands Labour’s Non-Covid Compliant Campaign

At the weekend Labour’s West Midlands candidates for mayor and police and crime commissioner were busy campaigning. Despite repeated pleas from the candidates for the general public to follow the rules – especially as Birmingham is under stricter measures than much of the country – the rules clearly did not seem to apply to their own campaign. Deputy leader of Birmingham Council Brigid Jones and PCC candidate Simon Foster both merrily advertised themselves breaching the rule of six and social distancing rules. Or has Labour U-turned again on the rule of six after all?