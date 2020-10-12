Read in Full: What Tier is Your Area?

The Government has now released the full list of local tiers.

Medium tier: Current rules – rule of 6, pub curfews

High tier: Prevented from mixing with other households indoors, rule of 6 applies in public and private spaces

Very high tier: prohibited social mixing indoors and in private gardens; closing pubs and bars unless they can operate as a restaurant; advised against travelling in and out of these areas.

Read the list of areas in full below:

Tier 3 (Very high level)

  • Liverpool City Region
    • Liverpool
    • Knowsley
    • Wirral
    • St Helens
    • Sefton
    • Halton

Tier 2 (High level)

  • Cheshire
    • Cheshire West and Chester
    • Cheshire East
  • Greater Manchester
    • Manchester
    • Bolton
    • Bury
    • Stockport
    • Tameside
    • Trafford
    • Wigan
    • Salford
    • Rochdale
    • Oldham
  • Warrington
  • Derbyshire
    • High Peak
      • Tintwistle
      • Padfield
      • Dinting
      • St John’s
      • Old Glossop
      • Whitfield
      • Simmondley
      • Gamesley
      • Howard Town
      • Hadfield South
      • Hadfield North
  •  Lancashire
    • Lancashire
    • Blackpool
    • Preston
    • Blackburn with Darwen
    • Burnley
  • West Yorkshire
    • Leeds
    • Bradford
    • Kirklees
    • Calderdale
    • Wakefield
  • South Yorkshire
    • Barnsley
    • Rotherham
    • Doncaster
    • Sheffield
  • North East
    • Newcastle
    • South Tyneside
    • North Tyneside
    • Gateshead
    • Sunderland
    • Durham
    • Northumberland
  • Tees Valley
    • Middlesbrough
    • Redcar and Cleveland
    • Stockton-on-Tees
    • Darlington
    • Hartlepool
  • West Midlands
    • Birmingham
    • Sandwell
    • Solihull
    • Wolverhampton
    • Walsall
  • Leicester
    • Leicester
    • Oadby and Wigston
  • Nottingham
    • Nottinghamshire
    • Nottingham City

Level 1 (Medium)

  • Everywhere else in England not mentioned above

It’s thought London could move into tier 2 as soon as this week…

