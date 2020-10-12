Read in Full: What Tier is Your Area?
The Government has now released the full list of local tiers.
Medium tier: Current rules – rule of 6, pub curfews
High tier: Prevented from mixing with other households indoors, rule of 6 applies in public and private spaces
Very high tier: prohibited social mixing indoors and in private gardens; closing pubs and bars unless they can operate as a restaurant; advised against travelling in and out of these areas.
Read the list of areas in full below:
Tier 3 (Very high level)
- Liverpool City Region
- Liverpool
- Knowsley
- Wirral
- St Helens
- Sefton
- Halton
Tier 2 (High level)
- Cheshire
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Cheshire East
- Greater Manchester
- Manchester
- Bolton
- Bury
- Stockport
- Tameside
- Trafford
- Wigan
- Salford
- Rochdale
- Oldham
- Warrington
- Derbyshire
- High Peak
- Tintwistle
- Padfield
- Dinting
- St John’s
- Old Glossop
- Whitfield
- Simmondley
- Gamesley
- Howard Town
- Hadfield South
- Hadfield North
- Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Preston
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Burnley
- West Yorkshire
- Leeds
- Bradford
- Kirklees
- Calderdale
- Wakefield
- South Yorkshire
- Barnsley
- Rotherham
- Doncaster
- Sheffield
- North East
- Newcastle
- South Tyneside
- North Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Sunderland
- Durham
- Northumberland
- Tees Valley
- Middlesbrough
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Darlington
- Hartlepool
- West Midlands
- Birmingham
- Sandwell
- Solihull
- Wolverhampton
- Walsall
- Leicester
- Oadby and Wigston
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Nottingham City
Level 1 (Medium)
- Everywhere else in England not mentioned above
It’s thought London could move into tier 2 as soon as this week…