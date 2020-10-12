Read in Full: What Tier is Your Area?

The Government has now released the full list of local tiers.

Medium tier: Current rules – rule of 6, pub curfews

High tier: Prevented from mixing with other households indoors, rule of 6 applies in public and private spaces

Very high tier: prohibited social mixing indoors and in private gardens; closing pubs and bars unless they can operate as a restaurant; advised against travelling in and out of these areas.

Read the list of areas in full below:

Tier 3 (Very high level)

Liverpool City Region Liverpool Knowsley Wirral St Helens Sefton Halton



Tier 2 (High level)

Cheshire Cheshire West and Chester Cheshire East

Greater Manchester Manchester Bolton Bury Stockport Tameside Trafford Wigan Salford Rochdale Oldham

Warrington

Derbyshire High Peak Tintwistle Padfield Dinting St John’s Old Glossop Whitfield Simmondley Gamesley Howard Town Hadfield South Hadfield North

Lancashire Lancashire Blackpool Preston Blackburn with Darwen Burnley

West Yorkshire Leeds Bradford Kirklees Calderdale Wakefield

South Yorkshire Barnsley Rotherham Doncaster Sheffield

North East Newcastle South Tyneside North Tyneside Gateshead Sunderland Durham Northumberland

Tees Valley Middlesbrough Redcar and Cleveland Stockton-on-Tees Darlington Hartlepool

West Midlands Birmingham Sandwell Solihull Wolverhampton Walsall

Leicester Leicester Oadby and Wigston

Nottingham Nottinghamshire Nottingham City



Level 1 (Medium)

Everywhere else in England not mentioned above

It’s thought London could move into tier 2 as soon as this week…