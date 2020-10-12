Last Chance to Apply: Foodbank’s £62,000 Diversity Director

As a result of the pandemic crushing businesses many readers will be having to retrain. As a result Guido thought he would highlight this plum job going at food charity the Trussell Trust, the mission to stop UK hunger, apparently requires a “Director of Diversity and Inclusion”. This seems pretty straightforward, “treat everybody the same”, that will be £62,000 please. You can work from home, so you can probably just put the advice up as an email auto-response.

According to the advert in The Guardian, candidates must be:

“Highly expert in the discipline, and able to clearly articulate complex concepts such as power, privilege, bias and intersectional injustice, you will ensure that our organisational perspective on these issues reflects the most considered and comprehensive thinking. The ability to identify and realise shared ‘quick wins’ that capture and signpost our direction of travel will be a distinct advantage. …”

How this woke nonsense helps people in need of food parcels, baffles Guido…