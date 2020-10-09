Shadow Cabinet Minister’s Drugs Promise

If the pandemic has had one upside, it’s capturing forever footage of every MP’s meeting for Guido to pore over, now unearthing this clip of shadow communities and local government secretary Steve Reed confessing to “stay off the drugs” for the duration of the Zoom chat, only to be reminded it was being recorded at which point he desperately asked the organisers to “delete that bit first then”. Guido suggests Labour policy discussions would be much more watchable if shadow ministers ignored Steve’s advice…