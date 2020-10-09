Pelolsi Warns UK Food and Drug Standards Are Too Low for US Trade Deal

In a funny twist of the arguments around a US-UK trade deal, US protectionists are now deploying the same tactics left wingers in the UK have been using for years. While some in the UK are desperate to portray the US as an unliveably low standard country, the most senior elected Democrat has started scaremongering against what she sees as a lower standard UK when it comes to food and drug regulation. You couldn’t make it up…

“I think we have to be very careful about what happens in the UK. We have very stringent rules in terms of the food and drug administration here.” “My concern is that the UK’s system for that kind of judgement is not on a par with ours in the United States.”

Sounds like the Speaker of the House would get along famously with Jamie Oliver…