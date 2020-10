To go along with conference season, the Tories have released new merch lines; including the “BackBoris” collection, the party history collection and even cashing in on the culture war with a line of Land of Hope and Glory tote bags and tea towels. Most eye-catching of all from the party that supposedly wants to privatise the health system is their new “Love the NHS Collection“ in which all profits will go to NHS charities.

If you believed the headline you’re a mug…