Shadow Cabinet in Hiding

Guido notes that it’s been a few days since the party put anyone up for the breakfast round. No Shadow Cabinet figure has appeared on The Today program, BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain, Kay Burley at Breakfast, Julia Hartley-Brewer Breakfast Show, Times Radio Breakfast Show, or Nick Ferrari at Breakfast since Angela Rayner’s broadcast round on Tuesday morning. One senior broadcast journalist gets in touch to suggest the Labour Party are trying to duck responsibility…

The media round-dodging comes as Keir Starmer has announced Labour will not vote down the 10pm hospitality curfew, despite mildly criticising the measure at PMQs. The Labour Leadership is desperate to not take any stances that they could be scrutinised over…