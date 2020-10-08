Former Tory MEP’s New Primetime TV Career

More domesticated politicos tuning into BBC 1 two nights ago will have caught Here Come the Sheriffs, a show about debt collectors. The last visit they made was to a nice-looking house, home to the headquarters of “Strategic Facilities Management Ltd.” – a company owing over £3,000 to a worker for unpaid holiday and sick pay. Sheriffs arrived and confronted a man at the property who confessed while he used to be the firm’s director, his wife is now the director of the company in which he is the majority shareholder. The man in question? Former Tory MEP John Procter…

The sheriffs claimed Procter was “rather irate – shouting at us as we entered the property” though after a while managed to calm down. Seems it’s not only the EU that can’t get its accounts in order…