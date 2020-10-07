SNP Planning ‘Sober October’ Semi-Lockdown Plan

Guido has this morning seen a planning document from the Scottish Government, who are seriously considering “applying a brake to the virus for 16 days from Saturday 10 to Sunday 25 October across Scotland.” Coinciding, not surprisingly, with the school half-term. The document, understood to be backed at the highest levels of the Scottish Government, specifies that for that period:

all pubs and bars will be closed

cafes and restaurants can remain open but won’t serve alcohol

all indoor visitor attractions will be closed

holiday accommodation will remains open, but the Government will advise people “stay local” as much as they can – and enjoy the outdoors whenever they can.

The plan would see restrictions lifted outside the central belt from Monday 26 October. However in Greater Glasgow, Ayrshire, Falkirk, Edinburgh, Lothian and Fife, the prohibitions would be simply “reviewed“, not lifted. Indefinitely leaving the bulk of the Scottish population in a state of boozeless semi-lockdown…