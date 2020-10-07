Read the Details of Scotland’s Sobering ‘Lockdown’ Plan

Following this morning’s scoop that the Scottish Government is planning to close all pubs and bars for at least sixteen days, Guido can now reveal the explanatory notes revealing further details of the plan. Key takeaways include:

Serving alcohol will be ‘effectively banned’.

All indoor hospitality will be closed between 6 pm and 6 am, with exceptions for serving meals in hotels.

Hospitality venues may open between 6 am and 6 pm provided no alcohol is served.

In the central belt, there will be no serving of alcohol outdoors (but that will be allowed elsewhere).

There will be exceptions for “significant life events” such as wedding receptions and funeral wakes, to allow these to continue in line with current rules.

Some form of “financial compensation” will be offered to the hospitality sector.

The plans being circulated by the Edinburgh government are likely to be similar to those being discussed in London too, as new cases continue to climb.

Read the explanatory notes in full…

in recognition of how hard the last seven months have been, are not a “lockdown” of the kind employed in March; are designed to allow people to take planned holidays, and therefore put in place similar levels of protection across Scotland, without travel restrictions, but with guidance to avoid areas of higher risk and use active travel wherever possible, including to keep public transport safe for those who have no alternative mode; impose significant restrictions on indoor hospitality, effectively banning the serving of alcohol during this 16-day period, and closing indoor hospitality between 6 pm and 6 am, with exceptions for serving meals in hotels. The Scottish Government will offer financial compensation to the hospitality sector. There are no closures of accommodation. There will be exceptions for “significant life events” such as wedding receptions and funeral wakes, to allow these to continue in line with current rules. Additionally, in the central belt, there will be no serving of alcohol outdoors (but that will be allowed elsewhere); no group classes in gyms; no adult contact sports, excepting professional sports; no outdoor live events. Snooker/pool halls, indoor bowling, casinos and bingo halls will be closed. Work from home will be expected of all those who can. Hospitality venues may open between 6 am and 6 pm provided no alcohol is served. This allows cafes and restaurants to operate; and pubs and bars if they wish, serving non-alcoholic drinks only. In practice many urban pubs will close; but some in remote and rural communities may choose to continue to provide a service to local communities. This measure applies across Scotland. It remains possible for people from two households to meet in a cafe or similar venue. The “six from two” rule remains in place, since moving to “six from one” would cause disproportionate societal harm and isolation. Indoor visitor attractions will remain open, recognising that these now operate with COVID-safe procedures including ticketing, and that many families will have made bookings for the holiday period.

The “not a lockdown” spin won’t comfort those who will be deprived of the ancient inalienable right of freeborn Brits to go to the pub…