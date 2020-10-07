Cambridge Analytica Cleared of Misusing Data in Referendum

The Information Commission has finally concluded its 3 year investigation into Cambridge Analytica. Its comprehensive report, shared with the Digital, Culture and Media and Sport Select Committee, will not make happy reading for the Carole Cadwalladrs of this world. The investigation reviewed 42 laptops and computers, 700 TB of data, 31 servers, over 300,000 documents, and a wide range of material in paper form and from cloud storage devices. Guido brings you some select findings…

On whether SCL Elections Ltd and Cambridge Analytica were involved in the referendum campaign:

“From my review of the materials recovered by the investigation I have found no further evidence to change my earlier view that SCL/CA were not involved in the EU referendum campaign in the UK”

On data practices of organisations on both sides of the EU referendum campaign:

“I identified no significant breaches of the privacy and electronic marketing regulations and data protection legislation that met the threshold for formal regulatory action.”

On Evidence of Russian involvement:

“We did not find any additional evidence of Russian involvement in our analysis of material contained in the SCL / CA servers we obtained.”

The report does highlight dodgy data practices from Cambridge Analytica, with the Commissioner writing “I have also confirmed my previous understanding about the poor data practices at the company, which, had they sought to continue trading, would likely have attracted further regulatory action against them by my office.” It’s clear Cambridge Analytica were shysters. Yet not ones who changed the outcome of the Brexit referendum. Guido can’t wait for Carole’s climbdown…