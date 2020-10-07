12 Tories Vote Against Rule of 6 as Labour Councils Demand PM Rejects Curfew and Further Lockdown

Last night 12 Tory MPs and five DUP-ers broke ranks and voted against the ‘Rule of Six’, after repeated challenges to the government to prove the evidence that said the limit – and inclusion of children within the six – affected the spread of Coronavirus. The MPs in full were:

Peter Bone

Graham Brady

Gregory Campbell

Philip Davies

Jeffrey M Donaldson

Richard Drax

Paul Girvan

Philip Hollobone

Esther McVey

Huw Merriman

Gavin Robinson

Jim Shannon

Henry Smith

Desmond Swayne

Plus two tellers: Craig Mackinlay and Christopher Chope

If the government feels it can live with such a small rebellion, they wont have long to wait for another. New intake MP Matt Vickers rose to unlikely prominence yesterday as an opposer of the 10 pm pub curfew, telling the government to rethink its approach and later telling Julia Hartley-Brewer the policy “flies in the face” of the Eat Out to Help Out success. He’s clearly a fan of the Brewers…

The Tory rebellions come as it is reported that three city council leaders – Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle – write to the PM insisting they are not subjected to “further economic lockdowns” as well as demanding an end to the “counter-productive” 10 pm curfew and for Westminster to allow local areas to decide their own anti-COVID strategies. The key question is how Captain Hindsight Starmer respond sympathetically to these demands from his own senior regional leaders…