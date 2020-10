GMB continues to count the days since the government launched a boycott of their programme, with Piers Morgan declaring today marks the 161st day. Since calendar watching appears to be all the range at ITV, Guido thought he’d see how long Piers has managed to stay silent on his SS Nazi Uniform shame – 115 days to be precise. Guido’s not sure why the Government would want to appear on a show fronted by such an unrepentantly controversial presenter…