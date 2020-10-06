MPs Baffled by Letter from Trump

Some MPs are slightly confused at seeing a letter in their postbox purporting to be from the Donald himself. According to an official message sent to MPs today, “A number of Member’s offices on the estate have or may receive internally an unsolicited card in a white envelope, purporting to be signed by President Donald Trump.” Sadly for members hoping for a bit of TLC from the president, “the card is not genuine”…

Far from being malicious, parliament’s security claims the letter was merely “sent to cause annoyance” and are assured there is “no cause for alarm”. Guido would be more alarmed if the President actually was finding the time during the election to write to MPs…