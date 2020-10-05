Zarah’s Low Wage Hypocrisy

Last November, Corbynista Zarah Sultana – lifelong campaigner against low-pay – sent solidarity to McDonald’s staff striking in their campaign for “a decent wage of 15/hr”, with Zarah arguing:

“No one should ever have to choose between heating their home or feeding their children. Labour will end the scandal of poverty pay”

Guido is confused, therefore, as to why Sultana is now advertising for a caseworker to work for £11,000 per year, 20 hours per week. For those too lazy to do the maths, this works out at a meagre £10.57 per hour – a whole 30% lower than she was demanding McDonald’s staff be paid.

Zarah’s staff presumably aren’t lovin’ it…