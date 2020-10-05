Rishi Channels Both Gordon & George

Teflon Rishi conference speech has just wrapped up in which the selection box Chancellor offered quotes to suit all ideologies, from

“The overwhelming might of the British state will be placed at your service”

to

“If instead we argue there is no limit on what we can spend, that we can simply borrow our way out of any hole, what is the point in us?”

Rishi started the speech thanking his predecessors George, Philip and Sajid for their work in the Treasury over the last few years. Judging by parts of the speech bragging about the unprecedented control of the state’s hand in the economy at the moment, Guido wonders whether the first draft went further in paying tribute to Gordon…