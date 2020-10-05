Read in Full: Government’s New PPS’s, Trade Envoys and Tory Chairmen

To accompany Guido’s seminal SpAd list, he is today able to release the first comprehensive list of bottom rung government payroll appointments. Rarely seen in one single database…

Boris has seemingly finished off his PPS list, notably including many of the 2019 intake. Some disgruntled straight, white, male MPs moan to Guido No. 10 seems to be fast-tracking female, BAME and LGBT MPs up the ranks faster than them…

Guido also spots the much-delayed reshuffle to the Tories’ line-up of party chairs has been concluded, promoting figures like Alan Mak and Nickie Aiken. Interesting given recent reports CCHQ were planning to cut down the number of vice-chairs as a money-saving manoeuvre…

Finally, today Liz Truss announced the full list of new government trade envoys, with 15 new additions compared to the last list. Some announcements have raised eyebrows; including the appointment of Ian Austin to Israel, and Daniel Kaczynski to Mongolia – one MP suggests to Guido it’s a ploy to get him as far away from controversy as possible…

Read the database in full below: