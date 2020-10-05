Leading Figures Call on Chancellor to Go for Growth

Over thirty economists, politicians, academics, and businesspeople have put their name to a letter calling on the Chancellor to enact pro-growth policies in order to recover from the lockdown. Ahead of the Chancellor’s speech today, the letter highlights a new body of research from the Institute of Economic Affairs, detailing the conditions that allowed for strong UK growth in the period from 1993-2003. The conditions are not a mystery – this country saw them in the recent past…

The letter argues that its policies, grounded in this country’s economic history, have a proven track record and hence can form a practical basis for an agenda that could be pursued now to boost our economic recovery. They include…

A top rate of income tax of 40%;

Corporation tax ranging from 33% to 19%, falling throughout the period;

Highest rate of Stamp Duty on residential property of no more than 4%;

VAT rate of 17.5%;

Capital Gains Tax rate at the same as income tax rate, but Taper Relief (from 1998-99) reducing the rate on shares by up to 75% (i.e. giving a top rate of 10%);

A light regulatory burden on all productive sectors: less financial regulation, less labour market regulation, more targeted health and safety regulation, less energy sector regulation.

Read the letter and see the list of signatories in full below…