Gay Club Launches Legal Challenge Against Curfew

The owner of iconic London gay clubs G-A-Y and Heaven has this morning launched a legal challenge against the Government’s hospitality curfew. G-A-Y CEO Jeremy Joseph has instructed Kings Chambers barristers, including Sam Karim QC, Sarah Clover and Leo Charalambides, along with Dan Rosenberg of Simpson Miller Solicitors to challenge the counterproductive curfew that is crippling the the Hospitality and Entertainment Industry in particular. In a statement, Joseph said:

“This Government has failed to show why the 10.00 pm curfew was put in place and has published no scientific evidence to substantiate its implementation…” “Enough is Enough. Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson have to be made accountable and today we have instructed our legal team with the support of the NTIA to serve the Government with a Pre-Action Protocol for Judicial Review to challenge the decision to implement the national curfew of 10.00pm on the hospitality sector.“

The action, supported by the Night Time Industries Association, stresses how Joseph has been supportive of other decisions made by the Government naming “social distancing and other measures to protect the safety of their patrons“, and stresses the “arbitrary” and illogical nature of the curfew. Tory backbenchers are finding unlikely allies in the fight for freedom…