Patel Calls out Alastair Campbell for Mocking her Accent

After outlining the problems with the current asylum system and promising to introduce a new reformed system by next year, Patel took aim at left-wingers claiming to be compassionate while in fact encouraging more dangerous journies across the Channel:

“For those defening the broken system: the trafficers, the do-gooders, the lefty lawyers, the Labour Party – they are defending the indefensible”

“If at times that means being unpopular on Twitter, I will bear it. If at times it means Tony Blair’s spin doctor mocking my accent, so be it. And if at times it means Labour members of parliament attempting to silence me because I do not conform to what their idea of an ethnic minority woman should stand for, I will stomach it.”

“Because as Conservatives, we do not measure the depth of our compassion in 280 characters on Twitter, but on the actions we take, and the choices we make.”