YouGov Slams Cadwalladr for Spreading Boris Covid Fake News

YouGov has made a timely intervention into a spiralling online conspiracy theory this morning, although not before its propagator had racked up over 30,000 likes for her lie. Conspiratorial cat lady Carole Cadwalladr – spurred on by Labour figures such as Dawn Butler – promoted the idea that support for the Government surged as a result of Boris catching Covid.

Clearly prompting YouGov to stage an intervention with the reality of the situation…

30,000 likes for Cadwalladr’s misleading Tweet. 200 likes for YouGov’s truth.
