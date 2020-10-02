SNP MPs Pile on Calls for Margaret Ferrier to Resign

Despite the SNP stripping Margaret Ferrier of the whip last night, one unfortunate by-product of our parliamentary system is there’s no way for a party to fully sack one of their MPs – they must resign themself. SNP MPs are now lining up with a chorus of calls for the Glasgow MP to quit after her confession of multiple Corona rule breakages last night:

  1. David Linden MP on Question Time last night: “I don’t think her position is tenable and she should resign.
  2. Kirsty Blackman tweeted: “I agree with David Linden. Margaret Ferrier must resign … Margaret’s actions cannot be overlooked.”
  3. Stephen Flynn MP also Tweeted “Impossible to disagree. The public will expect nothing less.”

Doing a media round this morning, the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford called on the MP to reconsider her position, strongly implying a belief she should step down. The SNP’s relatively slim 5,000 majority would certainly make for an interesting by-election…
mdi-tag-outline SNP
mdi-account-multiple-outline Ian Blackford Margaret Ferrier
mdi-timer October 2 2020 @ 08:57 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story