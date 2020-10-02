Questions the SNP are Yet to Answer About Margaret Ferrier

The Tories and Labour are rightly pointing out a number of gaping holes in the SNP’s story of Margaret Ferrier’s grand Covid tour of the UK’s East Coast. Guido’s compiled a list of those coming from the likes of Labour’s Ian Murray and the Tories’ Douglas Ross and Ruth Davison. Guido, like the rest of Westminster at the moment, would appreciate answers:

How did she travel from a) her home to the train station, and b) the Commons to the train station?

Did she report the incident to England’s track and trace system as well as Scotland’s?

Are her fellow MPs and colleagues in Westminster now self-isolating?

Why did the SNP whip’s office rely on the Commons authorities to contact the train company?

Were the SNP whips told on Monday evening by Ferrier why she was returning home the next morning?

What explanation was given by Ferrier when she asked for a proxy vote?

Why was the whip not removed the moment the SNP Chief Whip supposedly found out on Wednesday?

When exactly was Sturgeon informed?

Why has Ferrier not been stripped of her SNP membership?

Removing the whip was seen as decisive, however the amount of unanswered questions seems to be growing by the hour…