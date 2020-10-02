Holborn and St Pancras CLP is Revolting Against Flip Flopping Keir

Dozens of members of Sir Keir’s own Holborn and St Pancras Labour Party have written to the Camden New Journal this week, slamming their MP’s decision to sack Nadia Whittome, Olivia Blake and Beth Winter from his front bench over their opposition to the Overseas Operations Bill. The letter highlighted what the members see as Sir Keir flip-flopping on his election pledges…

“During his campaign to become Labour leader, Sir Keir set out 10 pledges. The fourth pledge read: “No more illegal wars. Introduce a Prevention of Military Intervention Act and put human rights at the heart of foreign policy. Review all UK arms sales and make us a force for international peace and justice.”

Local members have the opportunity to deselect their MP a year before a general election…

The core ten pledges Sir Keir made just a few months ago also included “Abolish Universal Credit”, “Support the abolition of tuition fees”, “Increase income tax”, “Support common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water; end outsourcing in our NHS, local government and justice system.”, “Full voting rights for EU nationals. Defend free movement as we leave the EU.” Might be worth keeping an eye on those from Sir Flip Flop…

