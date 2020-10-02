Sturgeon Calls for Ferrier to Step Down as MP

Guido can’t see Ferrier holding on for long. The SNP are clearly confident about holding on to the seat.

A by-election would be a big test for Sir Keir. Labour won the seat in 2017…
mdi-tag-outline By-Elections SNP
mdi-account-multiple-outline Margaret Ferrier Nicola Sturgeon
mdi-timer October 2 2020 @ 10:16 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story