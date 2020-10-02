Sturgeon Calls for Ferrier to Step Down as MP

I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP. I did so with a heavy heart – she is a friend & colleague – but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 2, 2020

Guido can’t see Ferrier holding on for long. The SNP are clearly confident about holding on to the seat.

A by-election would be a big test for Sir Keir. Labour won the seat in 2017…