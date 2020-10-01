SNP MP Travelled from London to Scotland after Testing Positive for Covid

Margaret Ferrier has apologised after a resignation-worthy breach of Coronavirus laws.

On Saturday afternoon she had covid symptoms and got a test. Despite this she got on a train from Scotland to Westminster on the Monday. Later that day she received a positive Covid test. She then got a train back home to Scotland on the Tuesday morning…

Read the apology in full below:

“I apologise unreservedly for breaching Covid-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn’t have. There is no excuse for my actions. “On Saturday afternoon, after experiencing mild symptoms, I requested a Covid-19 test which I took that day. Feeling much better, I then travelled to London by train on Monday to attend Parliament as planned. This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake.

“On Monday evening I received a positive test result for Covid-19. I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry. I have been self-isolating at home ever since.

“I have used Test and Protect and I have notified the House of Commons authorities who have spoken with Public Health England. I have also notified the police of my actions.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions. I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”



UPDATE: The SNP has suspended the whip from Ferrier.